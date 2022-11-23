Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.30

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and traded as high as $7.56. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 188,340 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Cooper-Standard Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $119.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60.
Institutional Trading of Cooper-Standard
Cooper-Standard Company Profile
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.
