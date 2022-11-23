Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.30

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and traded as high as $7.56. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 188,340 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $119.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60.

Institutional Trading of Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPS. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 41,169 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 489,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 314.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.