Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 192 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,855 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after buying an additional 223,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,126,000 after purchasing an additional 606,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,015,000 after buying an additional 1,063,577 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $172.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.85 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.