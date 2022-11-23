Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 4,172 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,364 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $80.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $93.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.17 and its 200 day moving average is $63.68.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,513 shares of company stock worth $5,718,833 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

