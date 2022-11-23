Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 14,122 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,087,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,223,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,669,000 after purchasing an additional 573,816 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,236,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,299 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,372,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,267,000 after purchasing an additional 334,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,798,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,161,000 after purchasing an additional 285,126 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $41.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average is $31.50.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

