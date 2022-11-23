Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 412 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,242 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,889 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,607 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 474,853 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $57,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 522,161 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $63,521,000 after buying an additional 31,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 128,163 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $15,591,000 after buying an additional 90,723 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ EA opened at $129.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.09 and its 200-day moving average is $127.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EA shares. MKM Partners lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $237,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,923.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $174,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,261. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $237,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,923.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,287. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

