Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 786 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $144.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.62.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

