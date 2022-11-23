Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AON by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 3.6% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AON by 14.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,257,000 after purchasing an additional 28,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 21,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock opened at $303.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.00.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

