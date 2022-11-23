Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Southern by 3.1% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Southern by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.7% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO opened at $65.95 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

