Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 6,391 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,391 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after buying an additional 4,702,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after buying an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 222.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,886,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.30. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on C shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.