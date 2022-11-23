Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 908 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,810 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.7% in the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 250,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $56,931,000 after buying an additional 88,601 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 435,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $98,982,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $251.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.70 and its 200-day moving average is $235.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $299.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.71.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

