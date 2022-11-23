Cormark Comments on Indigo Books & Music Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:IDG)

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Indigo Books & Music in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Indigo Books & Music’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Indigo Books & Music’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Indigo Books & Music stock opened at C$2.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.87. Indigo Books & Music has a 12 month low of C$1.80 and a 12 month high of C$4.75. The company has a market cap of C$61.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12,107.67.

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design, Auria, LOVE & LORE, NÓTA, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

