Cosmos (ATOM) Price Down 3.9% This Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.79 billion and approximately $127.12 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $9.75 or 0.00059263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00076710 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000401 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00023276 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005577 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000274 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

