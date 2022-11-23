CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,486,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 197,506 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.65% of CoStar Group worth $633,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.11. 47,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,790. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 92.36 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

