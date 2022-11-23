Cowen Cuts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $90.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s previous close.

MDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.00. 231,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,033,019. Medtronic has a one year low of $76.60 and a one year high of $115.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,001,857,000 after buying an additional 1,056,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,802,998,000 after purchasing an additional 928,929 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,443,518,000 after buying an additional 1,405,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.