Cranswick (LON:CWK) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 4,000 ($47.30) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.34% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday.

Cranswick Stock Down 1.3 %

LON CWK traded down GBX 42 ($0.50) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,166 ($37.44). 51,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81. Cranswick has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,548 ($30.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,888 ($45.97). The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 1,623.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,880.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,031.40.

Insider Transactions at Cranswick

About Cranswick

In related news, insider Mark Bottomley acquired 639 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,127 ($36.98) per share, for a total transaction of £19,981.53 ($23,627.21).

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

