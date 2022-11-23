Cranswick (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) Given New GBX 4,000 Price Target at HSBC

Cranswick (OTCMKTS:CRWKF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at HSBC from GBX 3,870 ($45.76) to GBX 4,000 ($47.30) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Cranswick Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRWKF opened at 36.40 on Wednesday. Cranswick has a 1-year low of 36.40 and a 1-year high of 36.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 36.40.
Cranswick Company Profile
