Credit Suisse Group Lowers Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $325.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $355.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ADSK. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.71.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $208.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.57, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.87. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $310.70.

Insider Activity

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $414,972,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,221 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,316,000 after purchasing an additional 762,242 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 565,307 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $121,174,000 after purchasing an additional 467,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $305,545,000 after purchasing an additional 374,086 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

