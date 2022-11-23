Crescent Park Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,726 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up 2.5% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $11,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $253,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,732.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,033 shares of company stock worth $4,923,287 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EA stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.40. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.