Crescent Park Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the quarter. Black Knight accounts for 7.8% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned approximately 0.35% of Black Knight worth $36,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Black Knight by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2,198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Stock Up 1.3 %

Black Knight stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,091. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $84.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

