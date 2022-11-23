Crescent Park Management L.P. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned approximately 0.47% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,268,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,098,000 after buying an additional 648,731 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 739,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after buying an additional 123,175 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 668,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 64,240 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at $6,220,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 575,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 75,302 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DNAD remained flat at $9.96 during midday trading on Wednesday. 467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,386. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Company Profile

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

