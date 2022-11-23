Crexendo, Inc. (CXDO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on December 8th

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

Crexendo Stock Performance

Shares of CXDO opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Crexendo has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $5.51.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 million. Crexendo had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. Equities analysts predict that Crexendo will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crexendo

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crexendo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crexendo, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Rating ) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.71% of Crexendo worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

