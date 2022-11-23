CRH (NYSE:CRH) Given New €48.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €50.00 ($51.02) to €48.00 ($48.98) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.
CRH has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CRH from €59.00 ($60.20) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.
CRH Price Performance
CRH stock opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72. CRH has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $54.54.
About CRH
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
