CRH (NYSE:CRH) Given New €48.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €50.00 ($51.02) to €48.00 ($48.98) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

CRH has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CRH from €59.00 ($60.20) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

CRH stock opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72. CRH has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $54.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in CRH in the third quarter worth $12,212,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CRH by 3.0% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in CRH by 14,136.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15,691 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in CRH by 31.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in CRH by 21.7% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 100,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 17,893 shares during the period. 5.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

