Cronos Price Down 3% Over Last Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.66 billion and approximately $23.51 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can now be bought for about $0.0658 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00076299 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00059108 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001459 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00023181 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000273 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

