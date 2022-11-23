Crossroads Impact (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Crossroads Impact Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRSS – Get Rating) dropped 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.29. Approximately 804 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.
Crossroads Impact Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90.
About Crossroads Impact
Crossroads Impact Corp., a holding company, focuses on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. The company, through its subsidiary, Capital Plus Financial, a certified community development financial institution and certified B-Corp, supports Hispanic homeownership with a long term and fixed rate single family mortgage product.
