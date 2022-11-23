CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Harbor Spring Capital LLC

Harbor Spring Capital LLC lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up about 4.7% of Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $19,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,296. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of -180.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $242.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.