Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) shares rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.29 and last traded at $19.22. Approximately 5,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 531,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.
CYRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a current ratio of 14.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.29.
Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.
