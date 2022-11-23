Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) shares rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.29 and last traded at $19.22. Approximately 5,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 531,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

CYRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a current ratio of 14.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

