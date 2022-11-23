CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CSGS. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.
CSG Systems International Trading Down 0.3 %
CSG Systems International stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.31. The company had a trading volume of 337,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,291. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $66.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.
CSG Systems International Company Profile
CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.
