CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Lifted to “Buy” at Baader Bank

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Baader Bank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of €52.00 ($53.06).
Separately, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CEVMF opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.06. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $78.75.
About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (CEVMF)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.