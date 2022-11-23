CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,900 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $30,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. SWS Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut CVS Health from a "b" rating to a "c+" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.40. 18,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,521,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health's payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

