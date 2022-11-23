CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Trading Down 2.9%

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Rating) shares were down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 741,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,332,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

CytoDyn Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

CytoDyn Company Profile

CytoDyn Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company focuses on developing treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor in the areas of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), oncology, and such as coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

