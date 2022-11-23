Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. BBR Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 6.5% during the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Danaher by 55.1% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 102,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,070,000 after purchasing an additional 36,526 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in shares of Danaher by 13.4% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 10.1% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,530 shares of company stock valued at $8,015,916 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $262.04 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

