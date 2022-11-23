Daniel Vitt Buys 8,000 Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Stock

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) CEO Daniel Vitt purchased 8,000 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $10,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 376,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,783.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Immunic Stock Performance

Shares of Immunic stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.39. 41,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,827. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.73. Immunic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Get Immunic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMUX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Aegis lowered their price target on Immunic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink cut Immunic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Immunic Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Immunic in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunic during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunic during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.