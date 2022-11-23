Davis Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the quarter. State Street accounts for 3.5% of Davis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Davis Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of State Street worth $61,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in State Street by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in State Street by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 18,777 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in State Street by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in State Street by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.34. 51,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average of $68.63.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on STT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on State Street to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.65.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

