DCC plc (DCCPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2156 per share on Friday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.

Shares of DCCPY stock opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. DCC has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.49.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

