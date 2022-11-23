Decentralized Social (DESO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $93.78 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $93.78 million and approximately $348,124.80 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for about $8.90 or 0.00054039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Decentralized Social alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.40 or 0.08485383 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.84 or 0.00471291 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,775.54 or 0.28915631 BTC.

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Social and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.