Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Gap Up to $416.56

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $416.56, but opened at $433.02. Deere & Company shares last traded at $445.19, with a volume of 34,729 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.05.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $375.09 and its 200 day moving average is $353.29.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.