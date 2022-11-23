Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion trimmed its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,376 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 104.9% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 129,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 33,189 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 19,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.98. The company had a trading volume of 86,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,082. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.39.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.71. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 235.07% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

