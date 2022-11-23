Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $80.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s previous close.
MDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.46.
Medtronic Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE MDT opened at $77.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $76.60 and a twelve month high of $115.61.
Insider Activity
In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Medtronic
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 49.1% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
