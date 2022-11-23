Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $80.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s previous close.

MDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.46.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE MDT opened at $77.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $76.60 and a twelve month high of $115.61.

Insider Activity

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 49.1% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

