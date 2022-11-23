Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) to Hold

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Investec raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. HSBC raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

SBSW opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sibanye Stillwater

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth $519,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 51,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 35,161 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. 6.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Featured Stories

