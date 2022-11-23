DG Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

DG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 300,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Dine Brands Global comprises about 7.0% of DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $19,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth $97,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CL King restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

Dine Brands Global Trading Up 0.6 %

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.06. 668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.89. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.03 and a 1-year high of $84.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 38.06%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading

