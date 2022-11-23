DG Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

DG Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,433 shares during the quarter. Inspired Entertainment accounts for 5.3% of DG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. DG Capital Management LLC owned about 6.58% of Inspired Entertainment worth $14,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INSE. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 887,651 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 817,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 269,685 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 489,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 249,794 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $2,518,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Inspired Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of INSE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,548. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.75 million, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspired Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

