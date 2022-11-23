Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Trading 4.2% Higher

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 5,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 11,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.48 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance and blended wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Dan Aykroyd, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

