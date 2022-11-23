DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $155.00 at Cowen

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Cowen from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DKS. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.26.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $117.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $135.60. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.89.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 268,352 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,881 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $12,889,000 after acquiring an additional 59,911 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

