Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 23rd. In the last week, Digital Financial Exchange has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digital Financial Exchange has a market cap of $67.43 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Digital Financial Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Financial Exchange token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001509 BTC on exchanges.

Digital Financial Exchange’s genesis date was September 6th, 2021. Digital Financial Exchange’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Financial Exchange is https://reddit.com/r/difx_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Financial Exchange’s official Twitter account is @difx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digital Financial Exchange’s official website is difx.com. Digital Financial Exchange’s official message board is difxio.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DIFX consists of three main components: the exchange, the wallet, and the cross-asset platform. At DIFX, users can invest and trade across different asset classes on a single interface. The ERC-20 DIFX token is a medium of exchange for users to anonymously make payments and transactions instantly around the world. Additionally, token holders enjoy trading discounts of up to 50% of trading fees on DIFX Exchange whilst being able to leverage 10 times the total DIFX token value on any asset class listed on the exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Financial Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Financial Exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Financial Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

