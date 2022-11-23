Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,273 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 179,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 132,926 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 57,587 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 47,271 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $30.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.24.

