Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $142,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.50. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36.

