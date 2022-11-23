Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.10-$7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.14 billion-$28.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.08 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $165.82.

DLTR opened at $152.37 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $123.62 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 761.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

