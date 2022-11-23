Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Lowered to $163.00 at Gordon Haskett

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Gordon Haskett to $163.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Gordon Haskett’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DLTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.13.

DLTR stock traded down $12.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,374,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $123.62 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,859,000 after purchasing an additional 451,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,463,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,682,000 after purchasing an additional 91,905 shares in the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,704 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after acquiring an additional 548,597 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

