Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 760.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 211,300 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $19,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on D. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

D traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.46. The company had a trading volume of 38,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,777,275. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.95 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

