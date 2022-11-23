Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $507,000. Friedenthal Financial raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1,836.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 77,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 73,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.49.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

